Grambling St. pays visit to San Jose St.

Grambling State (3-0) vs. San Jose State (2-2)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State and San Jose State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory in their last game. San Jose State earned an 85-60 home win over Simpson University (CA) on Sunday, while Grambling State won 81-70 at Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Tigers have been led by juniors Devante Jackson and Prince Moss. Jackson is averaging 17.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while Moss is accounting for 17.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Spartans have been led by Rich Washington and Seneca Knight, who are scoring 11.8 and 9.3 per game, respectively.ROBUST RICH: Washington has connected on 34.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Grambling State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 30th-best rate in the nation. The San Jose State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 312th among Division I teams).