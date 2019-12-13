Grambling St. battles Rust College

Rust College vs. Grambling State (5-5)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling State Tigers are set to battle the Bearcats of Division III Rust College. Grambling State is coming off a 66-61 win over Louisiana-Monroe in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Grambling State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ivy Smith Jr., DeVante Jackson, Travon Bunch and Anthony Gaston have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 50 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.DOMINANT DECEMBRE: Michael Decembre has connected on 22.2 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State went 3-8 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Tigers offense scored 65.4 points per matchup across those 11 games.