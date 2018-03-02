Grambling rallies to beat Alabama A&M 84-74 in OT

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) Ivy Smith Jr. scored a career-high 32 points with four 3-pointers and nine rebounds and Grambling held Alabama A&M to one free throw in overtime to win 84-74 on Thursday night to split the season series and stay atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings.

Smith hit a jumper, DeVante Jackson hit a 3 and Grambling led 80-74 with 1:04 left in overtime after the Bulldogs missed a jumper and one of two free throws and turned it over twice. The Bulldogs missed four more from the floor from there and turned it over before Jackson’s dunk with two seconds left ended it.

Alabama A&M led 33-28 at halftime, but Smith’s 3 at the buzzer tied it at 73 at the end of regulation.

Article continues below ...

Jackson scored a career-high 22 points and Jason Perry-Murray added 12 with nine boards for the Tigers (16-14, 12-5), who ended a two-game skid with their season finale.

Andre Kennedy and De’Ederick Petty scored 13 apiece and Arthur Johnson had 12 for the Bulldogs (2-28, 3-14), who face Jackson State on Saturday.