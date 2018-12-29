Govan, LeBlanc lead Georgetown past Howard 102-67

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jessie Govan and Josh LeBlanc picked up double-doubles and Georgetown tuned up for conference play by rolling over city rival Howard 102-67 on Saturday.

Govan had 23 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and LeBlanc had 22 and 11 for the third of his career. Jahvon Blair added 15 points and five assists for the Hoyas (10-3), who open Big East play at Butler on Wednesday.

Five different players scored in a 15-0 run that put the Hoyas on top for good midway through the first half. LeBlanc closed the first half with four-straight free throws to make it 40-26 and the lead was in double figures for good.

Govan scored six points, four on dunks and Jamorko Pickett and Blair nailed 3-pointers as the Hoyas finished it off early in the second half with a 14-0 run.

Georgetown shot 52 percent, had an 11-point advantage at the foul line and was plus-17 rebounding to improve to 10-0 against Howard.

The Bison (6-8), who have lost four straight, got 28 points from R.J. Cole and 24 from Charles Williams. Cole and Williams were a combined 19 of 48 as Howard shot 33 percent.