Govan clutch as Georgetown trips Providence 96-90 in 2OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jessie Govan scored a career-high 33 points with 14 rebounds and Georgetown got two clutch 3-pointers before beating Providence 96-90 in double overtime Saturday.

He had two free throws early in the second overtime to put Georgetown ahead and added three in the final minute to help seal the game.

James Akinjo added 20 points and nine assists for the Hoyas (12-5, 2-2 Big East). Akinjo made three free throws with 15.6 seconds left in the first overtime before knocking down a long 3-pointer at 3.4 seconds to tie it at 86, forcing the second OT.

Mac McClung had 16 points, including a long buzzer-beating 3-pointer to tie the game at 73 at the end of regulation.

Alpha Diallo had 24 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for the Friars (10-6, 0-3). He had the go-ahead 3-pointer with 21 seconds left in regulation, a trey that put Providence up 84-80 with 26.9 to go in the first overtime, and two free throws for an 86-83 lead with 13.7 left.

Nate Watson added 21 points and Drew Edwards 19, both career highs for the Friars.

There were 26 ties and 13 lead changes.