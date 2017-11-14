Goodwin, Terrell lead Florida Gulf Coast past Siena, 86-53 (Nov 13, 2017)
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Brandon Goodwin and Christian Terrell each scored 16 points and Florida Gulf Coast won its 10th straight game on the road, cruising past Siena, 86-53 Monday night.
The Eagles’ road streak is the second longest in the nation after Gonzaga’ 11-straight road wins.
Goodwin put Florida Gulf Coast in the lead with a pair of free throws three minutes into the game and the Eagles soared from there, taking a 40-27 lead at intermission.
The Eagles shot 33 of 64 from the field (51.6 percent), including 6 of 20 from distance, and knocked down 14 of 20 attempts from the free-throw line. They checked Siena on 19-of-63 shooting from the field (30.2 percent), including 3 of 15 from beyond the three-point arc. Florida Gulf Coast dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Saints 48-33.
FGCU posted an impressive win Friday night, opening the season with a 98-87 win over Illinois State.
