Goodwin, St. Louis host Tulane

Tulane (7-1) vs. Saint Louis (7-1)

Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix; Sunday, 1:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Teshaun Hightower and Tulane will battle Jordan Goodwin and Saint Louis. Hightower has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.6 over his last five games. Goodwin is averaging 15.8 points over the last five games.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Tulane has depended on senior leadership while Saint Louis has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Green Wave, seniors Hightower, K.J. Lawson, Christion Thompson and Jordan Walker have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team’s scoring, including 78 percent of all points over its last five. On the other hand, freshmen Goodwin, Yuri Collins and Gibson Jimerson have combined to score 43 percent of all Saint Louis points this season, including 48 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Hightower has connected on 34.2 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Billikens have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Green Wave. Saint Louis has an assist on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Tulane has assists on 34 of 74 field goals (45.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.1 percent this year. That figure is ranked 16th in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Tulane stands at just 24.9 percent (ranked 274th).