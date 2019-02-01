Good hits 6 3s, scores 27 as ETSU beats Samford 74-66

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Patrick Good scored 27 points with six 3-pointers and four steals to help East Tennessee State beat Samford 74-66 on Thursday night.

Good had 16 points in the final eight minutes to help the Buccaneers (18-5, 8-2 Southern Conference) pull away. ETSU has won 10 of its last 11.

Ruben Guerrero nearly had a triple-double for Samford (13-10, 3-7) with 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks.

The Bucs took the lead for good on Good’s 4-point play to make it 62-58 with 4:22 left. That sparked a 9-0 run and ETSU led by at least six from there.

The Bulldogs trailed by 10 early in the second half but erased the deficit and took the lead briefly at 56-55 after an 8-0 run. A Good 3-pointer gave the lead back to the Bucs and they never trailed again.

Jeromy Rodriguez added 12 points and nine rebounds for ETSU.

Josh Sharkey had 15 points, eight assists and four steals for Samford.