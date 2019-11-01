Gonzaga begins 2019-20 campaign against Alabama St.

Alabama State (0-0) vs. Gonzaga (0-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Alabama State Hornets. Alabama State went 12-19 last year and finished sixth in the SWAC, while Gonzaga ended up 33-4 and finished first in the WCC.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga held its 19 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.4 points per game last year. The Bulldogs offense scored 90.4 points per matchup en route to a 16-3 record against competition outside the West Coast Conference. Alabama State went 0-9 against non-conference teams in 2018-19.