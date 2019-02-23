Golden carries Richmond past La Salle 84-75

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Grant Golden scored 24 points as Richmond topped La Salle 84-75 on Saturday. Jacob Gilyard added 20 points for the Spiders.

Golden shot 10 for 12 from the field. He added nine rebounds and six assists. Gilyard also had six assists for the Spiders.

Nathan Cayo had 15 points and five assists for Richmond (12-15, 6-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jake Wojcik added 15 points.

La Salle scored 43 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Pookie Powell had 24 points for the Explorers (8-18, 6-8). Isiah Deas added 16 points and six rebounds. Ed Croswell had nine rebounds.

The Spiders evened the season series against the Explorers with the win. La Salle defeated Richmond 66-58 on Feb. 2. Richmond takes on George Mason on the road on Wednesday. La Salle takes on Davidson at home on Wednesday.