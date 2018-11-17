Gilyard scores 31, Mooney ties Richmond wins record

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard scored a career-high 31 points and Richmond coach Chris Mooney tied the program record for most wins in a 78-70 victory over IUPUI on Friday night.

Mooney, who has coached at Richmond since the 2005-06 season, matched Dick Tarrant (1981-93) with 239 wins.

Gilyard was 12 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and handed out six assists. Nick Sherod added 22 points with three 3-pointers and Grant Golden had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Richmond (2-1) pulled away with an 8-0 run to lead 70-56 with 2:09 left in the game.

The Spiders trailed by as many as 13 in the first half but went on a 12-1 run late in the period and were down 30-29 at halftime. The Jaguars (2-2) led 38-34 early in the second half before Richmond took the lead for good at 42-40.

Camron Justice scored 14 and Evan Hall added 13 to lead IUPUI.