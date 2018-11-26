Gillespie helps Villanova beat No. 14 Florida State

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Collin Gillespie had 17 points, including two key late free throws, and Villanova won the AdvoCare Invitational by beating No. 14 Florida State 66-60.

Gillespie made it 64-60 by connecting on a pair of free throws with 11.2 seconds left in what was a tight second half.

Eric Paschall had 15 points and Phil Booth chipped in 12 for the defending national champions (5-2).

Florida State (5-1) got 11 points from both Mfiondu Kabengele and Trent Forrest.

Villanova went from No. 8 to out of the Top 25 — the first time since December 2013 — in last Monday’s poll after losing to Michigan 73-46 in a rematch of last season’s championship game and losing 76-68 in overtime to Furman.

OKLAHOMA STATE 90, No. 19 LSU 77

Cameron McGriff had 28 points, Lindy Waters added 16, and Oklahoma State defeated LSU

The Cowboys were 6-6 against ranked teams last season. Skylar Mays scored 20 points for the Tigers (5-2), who were coming off a 79-76 overtime loss to No. 14 Florida State on Friday.

McGriff hit a 3 and Waters made three free throws during a second-half opening 15-2 run that put Oklahoma State ahead 57-39 with 13 minutes to play.

Michael Weathers layup extended the Cowboys lead to 68-48 midway through the second half.

LSU missed 12 of its 13 shots during the Cowboys’ surge.

McGriff had 13 points as Oklahoma State grabbed a 42-37 halftime advantage. The Cowboys lead by 13 points 5 ½ minutes into the game.