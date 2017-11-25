Gill, Copeland lead Nebraska past winless Marist 84-59. (Nov 24, 2017)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Anton Gill and Isaac Copeland had 17 points each, and Nebraska cruised by winless Marist 84-59 in a consolation game Friday night at the Advocare Invitational.

James Palmer Jr. added 15 points for Nebraska (4-2), which made 57 percent (34 for 60) of its shots.

Any momentum Marist (0-5) had after hanging with No. 23 West Virginia Thursday before falling 84-78, evaporated early on as the Red Foxes fell behind by 12 points seven minutes in.

Article continues below ...

Aleksandar Dozic topped Marist with nine points.

Nebraska, coming off a 68-59 loss to Central Florida, shot 62 percent (18 for 29) en route to a 45-29 halftime. The Cornhuskers’ hot shooting continued into the second half as they went 8 for 11 to open up a 64-37 advantage.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: Palmer, a newcomer entering with a 14.6 average, had 20 of his 22 points in the second half against UCF.

Marist: The Red Foxes shot 55 percent (26 for 47) in Thursday’s near upset of West Virginia, including 74 percent (17 for 23) during the second half.

UP NEXT

Nebraska plays Long Beach State in Sunday’s fifth-place contest.

Marist faces Oregon State in the seventh-place game.