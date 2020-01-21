Gilkeson, VMI visit Wofford

VMI (6-14, 1-6) vs. Wofford (12-7, 4-2)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Garrett Gilkeson and VMI will take on Nathan Hoover and Wofford. Gilkeson is averaging 11.8 points over the last five games. Hoover is averaging 19 points over the last five games.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: VMI’s Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Keydets points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Terriers have given up only 66.3 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 69.4 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.GIFTED GARRETT: Gilkeson has connected on 32.6 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 79.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Terriers are 0-6 when they score 61 points or fewer and 12-1 when they exceed 61 points. The Keydets are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 77 points and 6-2 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Wofford is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Terriers are 7-7 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Both VMI and Wofford are ranked at the top of Division 1 for 3-point shooting. The Keydets are ranked second in the nation with 11.1 3-pointers made per game this season while the Terriers are ranked ninth at 10.2 per game.