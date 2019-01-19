Geu puts North Dakota State on top over North Dakota 67-64

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Deng Geu scored 15 points including a jumper with less than two minutes remaining to give North Dakota State a 67-64 win over rival North Dakota on Saturday.

The Bison (9-11, 3-3 Summit League) led 35-34 at the break and pushed it to 47-42 early in the second half but North Dakota battled back, surging 17-7 to take a 59-54 edge with 7:59 left. Geu’s dunk with 4:25 to play followed by a Sam Griesel layup and Gue’s jumper with 1:35 remaining helped put the Bison back on top by two. The Fighting Hawks (8-12, 2-5) missed four shots in the final 1:15 and NDSU’s margin held.

Griesel scored nine points and led with 11 rebounds for the Bison. Rocky Kreuser, Jared Samuelson and Tyree Eady added eight points apiece.

Marlon Stewart led the Fighting Hawks with 14 points. Conner Avants and Billy Brown each had 12.