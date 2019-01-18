Georgia Southern rallies in 2nd half to defeat Troy 90-82

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Tookie Brown scored 19 points, and he and Isaiah Crawley had back-to-back scores after halftime to kick off a breakaway run and Georgia Southern rallied past Troy 90-82 on Thursday night.

Georgia Southern (11-7, 3-2 Southern) trailed 44-43 at halftime, but the consecutive layups boosted the Eagles ahead 47-46. A 7-0 run — with a Simeon Carter dunk, a Calvin Wishart 3-pointer and Elijah McCadden drive — three minutes later put Georgia Southern ahead for good, 56-51, and the lead grew to as many as 13.

Crawley, McCadden and Carter each scored 10 points for Georgia Southern, which shot 70 percent from the floor in the second half. McCadden scored eight of his points after halftime, making 4 of 5 shots in the period.

Jordon Varnado scored 32 points for Troy (9-8, 2-3), matching his career best. He made 3 of 9 3-pointers and pulled down 10 rebounds.