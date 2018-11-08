Georgia Southern in 139-51 win over NCCAA Carver

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Quan Jackson scored career-highs of 25 points and nine rebounds as Georgia Southern set a new school scoring record, beating Carver College of the NCCAA 139-51 on Wednesday night.

Jackson was 11 of 16 from the field and tied the school record with eight steals for the Eagles. He led eight players in double-figure scoring including David-Lee Jones Jr. with 18 points on three 3-pointers, Ike Smith with 17 points and five rebounds, Montae Glenn with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Isaiah Crawley with 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Eagles shot 67 percent from the field compared to 31 percent for Carver and outrebounded the Cougars 57-27. They also netted 21 team steals contributing to 29 Carver turnovers. The point total was the highest scored by Georgia Southern since the 1955 season.

Georgia Southern jumped to a 10-0 lead and never looked back, climbing to a 61-26 advantage at the break.

Jalen Strong scored 14 points with three rebounds and three assists to lead the Cougars