Georgia Southern beats South Alabama 81-74

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Tookie Brown scored 18 points to go along with 8 rebounds and 8 assists as Georgia Southern held off South Alabama 81-74 on Thursday night.

Mike Hughes scored 19 for the Eagles (19-11, 10-7 Sun Belt), and Montae Glenn added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Georgia Southern moved into third place in the conference standings, one game ahead of idle UT Arlington.

Brown set the Eagles’ single-season record for free throws attempted, shooting 16 to bring his total to 209.

Article continues below ...

The Eagles led by just three at halftime.

Little stood between the teams for much of the second half before a 12-5 Georgia Southern run put the Eagles up nine with 6:39 to go. South Alabama answered with a 10-2 run to trim its deficit to 65-64 with four minutes left. After a Hughes jumper put the Eagles back up by six with 1:18 remaining, the Jaguars (14-16, 7-10) were forced to foul. Georgia Southern hit 8 of 10 free throws down the stretch to close it out.