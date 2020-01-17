Georgia, Miss. St. meet in conference play

Georgia (11-5, 1-2) vs. Mississippi State (10-6, 1-3)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes meet as Georgia takes on Mississippi State. Both teams are coming off of big home victories in their last game. Mississippi State earned a 72-45 win over Missouri on Tuesday, while Georgia won 80-63 over Tennessee on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry has averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds while Robert Woodard II has put up 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds. For Georgia, Anthony Edwards has averaged 19.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while Rayshaun Hammonds has put up 14.1 points and 8.5 rebounds.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Edwards has connected on 32.7 percent of the 113 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 28 over the last three games. He’s also made 70.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: Mississippi State has recently gotten baskets via assists more often than Georgia. Mississippi State has 35 assists on 75 field goals (46.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Georgia has assists on 32 of 70 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Georgia offense has averaged 74.4 possessions per game, the 22nd-most in Division I. Mississippi State has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 66.4 possessions per game (ranked 322nd, nationally).