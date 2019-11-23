Georgia meets Dayton in Maui Invitational

Georgia (4-0) vs. Dayton (3-0)

Maui Invitational , Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 2:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and Dayton are set to face off in the Maui Invitational. Dayton earned a 93-68 win over Nebraska Omaha on Tuesday, while Georgia won 82-78 against Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Obi Toppin is averaging 23.7 points and 9.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Flyers. Rodney Chatman has paired with Toppin and is maintaining an average of 13 points and 5.3 assists per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 19.3 points, six rebounds and four assists.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Edwards has connected on 36.8 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 69 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Georgia and Dayton are ranked at the top of college basketball when it comes to scoring. The Bulldogs are ranked fourth in Division I with 92 points per game while the Flyers are seventh at 89.7 per game.