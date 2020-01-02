Georgia looks to knock off No. 9 Memphis

Georgia (9-3) vs. No. 9 Memphis (12-1)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Memphis looks to give Georgia its 10th straight loss against ranked opponents. Georgia’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers 73-62 on Feb. 17, 2018. Memphis is coming off an 84-73 win over Tulane in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Memphis’ Precious Achiuwa has averaged 14.2 points and 9.8 rebounds while D.J. Jeffries has put up 12 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Anthony Edwards has averaged 18.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while Rayshaun Hammonds has put up 14 points and 8.8 rebounds.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Edwards has connected on 31.3 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 32 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.4 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Georgia is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.8 percent or less. The Bulldogs are 2-3 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

BEHIND THE ARC: Georgia’s Tyree Crump has attempted 86 3-pointers and connected on 31.4 percent of them, and is 13 for 40 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Memphis offense has scored 80.6 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 27th among Division 1 teams. The Georgia defense has allowed 73.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 238th).