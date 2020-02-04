Georgia, Florida meet in conference play

Georgia (12-9, 2-6) vs. Florida (13-8, 5-3)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes meet as Georgia matches up against Florida. Each program is coming off of a victory this past Saturday. Florida earned a 61-55 win on the road against Vanderbilt, while Georgia won 63-48 at home against Texas A&M.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 72 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Gators have scored 76.8 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 70.1 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

KEY FACILITATOR: Edwards has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. Edwards has accounted for 22 field goals and six assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Georgia is 0-5 when its offense scores 61 points or fewer. Florida is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 60 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Gators are 7-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 6-8 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Bulldogs are 8-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.6 percent or worse, and 4-9 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida has committed a turnover on just 17.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all SEC teams. The Gators have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season and just 8.3 times per game over their last three games.