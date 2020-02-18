Georgetown seeks revenge on Providence

Providence (14-12, 7-6) vs. Georgetown (15-10, 5-7)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence goes for the season sweep over Georgetown after winning the previous matchup in Providence. The teams last played on Dec. 31, when the Friars shot 53.8 percent from the field while limiting Georgetown’s shooters to just 36.8 percent en route to a 16-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have combined to score 41 percent of Georgetown’s points this season and 48 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Providence, Alpha Diallo, David Duke, Luwane Pipkins, Nate Watson and Maliek White have collectively accounted for 73 percent of all Providence scoring, including 86 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.ACCURATE ALPHA: Diallo has connected on 29.4 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 58.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Friars are 0-6 when they score 61 points or fewer and 14-6 when they exceed 61 points. The Hoyas are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 71 points and 15-2 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Providence is a perfect 12-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or less. The Friars are 2-12 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Providence and Georgetown are ranked at the top of the Big East when it comes to offensive rebounding. The Friars are ranked first among conference teams with an offensive rebounding percentage of 34.2, 13.7 offensive boards per game. The Hoyas are ranked second with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.4, 12.1 per game.