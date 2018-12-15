George Washington holds off DC rival Howard 70-64

WASHINGTON (AP) — DJ Williams scored 18 points and Terry Nolan Jr. 17, including a 3-pointer in the final seconds, and George Washington held off District of Columbia rival Howard 70-64 on Friday night.

Williams grabbed eight rebounds and Nolan had nine along with four assists for the Colonials (3-8). Justin Mazzulla had four assists and 14 points, including a layup and two free throws that led to a 67-62 lead with 45.6 seconds left. Howard closed to three on a putback by Chad Lott before Nolan’s long 3-pointer deep into the shot clock with 11 seconds left sealed the win.

Maceo Jack added 10 points for George Washington.

RJ Cole scored 15 points with seven assists and Charles Williams added 12 points while Zion Cousins grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bison (6-4), who trailed by 13 early in the second half before getting within two.