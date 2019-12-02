George Mason plays host to JSU

Jacksonville State (2-4) vs. George Mason (8-1)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits George Mason in a non-conference matchup. George Mason won over New Mexico State 68-64 on Wednesday, while Jacksonville State came up short in a 63-60 game to Chattanooga on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: The Gamecocks are led by De’Torrion Ware and Jacara Cross. Ware has averaged 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while Cross has put up 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Patriots have been anchored by AJ Wilson and Javon Greene, who have combined to score 25.8 points per outing.DOMINANT DE’TORRION: Ware has connected on 33.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 87 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Jacksonville State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 59.7 points and allowing 82.7 points during those contests. George Mason has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 74.4 points while giving up 65.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Gamecocks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Patriots. George Mason has 24 assists on 76 field goals (31.6 percent) across its past three matchups while Jacksonville State has assists on 35 of 64 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.1 percent. The Patriots have averaged 13.2 offensive boards per game.