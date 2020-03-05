George Mason, Fordham meet in conference play

George Mason (15-15, 4-13) vs. Fordham (8-21, 2-15)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes meet as George Mason battles Fordham. Each team last saw action on Wednesday. Fordham won on the road against George Washington 63-52, while George Mason fell 69-57 at home to Saint Louis.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Fordham’s Jalen Cobb, Antwon Portley and Joel Soriano have collectively accounted for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Cobb has connected on 31.1 percent of the 122 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 62: Fordham is 0-14 this year when it allows 62 points or more and 8-7 when holding opponents to fewer than 62.

PERFECT WHEN: George Mason is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Patriots are 9-15 when opponents score more than 60.

DID YOU KNOW: The Fordham defense has allowed only 61.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Rams 14th among Division I teams. The George Mason offense has averaged 66.9 points through 30 games (ranked 258th, nationally).