George Mason faces St. Joe’s in A10 tourney

No. 13 seed Saint Joseph’s (6-25, 2-16) vs. No. 12 seed George Mason (16-15, 5-13)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney First Round, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s is set to face off against George Mason in the first round of the A10 tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 22, when the Patriots shot 44.2 percent from the field while limiting Saint Joseph’s’s shooters to just 33.9 percent en route to a seven-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Joseph’s’ Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Lorenzo Edwards have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 78 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Daly has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-20 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 6-5 when scoring at least 71.

WINNING WHEN: George Mason is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Patriots are 10-15 when opponents score more than 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.9 percent. The Patriots have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.