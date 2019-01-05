Gentry scores 22, Wright State knocks off Oakland

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Cole Gentry scored 22 points and Wright State used an early 14-0 run to take command in an 89-73 victory over Oakland on Saturday.

Loudon Love added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Raiders (8-9, 2-2 Horizon League), Bill Wampler also scored 19 points and Mark Hughes added 17.

Jaevin Cumberland led the Golden Griffins (7-10, 3-1) with 26 points, including six 3-pointers. Xavier Hill-Mais, who scored a career-high 32 last time out, added 16 points and Karmari Newman scored 13.

After Oakland opened with a 3-pointer by Hill-Mais, Wright State scored the next 14 points and did not trail again. Love scored four points in the run and Hughes had five. The Raiders led 40-29 at halftime and maintained at least a nine-point lead throughout the second half. The lead reached 23 points twice in the final three minutes.