Gaynor’s perfect shooting sends UMES past Jackson St. 66-63 (Nov 24, 2017)

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) Colen Gaynor scored 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting from 3-point range, Tyler Jones had 13 points with 11 rebounds and Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Jackson State 66-63 on Friday in the Emerald Coast Classic.

Gaynor made a 3 with 8:48 remaining to put Maryland-Eastern Shore (2-3) ahead 57-49. It was the Hawks’ last field goal of the game, but they managed to hold off Jackson State (1-4) by shooting just 9 for 19 at the free-throw line.

Chace Franklin closed the deficit to 64-61 with 37 seconds left, but the Tigers missed their next four shots and Tyler Jones sealed it for the Hawks at the line.

Logan McIntosh added 10 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jeremiah Jefferson led the Tigers with 20 points and Franklin added 18. Jackson State has lost four straight.