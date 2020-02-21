Garza leads No. 20 Iowa past No. 25 Ohio State 85-76

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 24 points, and No. 20 Iowa got strong contributions from its bench in a 85-76 win over No. 25 Ohio State.

It was Garza’s 12th consecutive game of 20 points or more in Big Ten play, the longest streak for an Iowa player in 49 seasons and the most by any conference player in the last 20 years.

Bakari Evelyn came off the bench to score 15 points for the Hawkeyes. Joe Wieskamp had 13 points, and Ryan Kriener added 12.

The Hawkeyes (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) opened the game with a 27-8 run in the first 10 minutes. Ohio State (17-9, 7-8) closed to within 43-35 with 41 seconds left in the first half, and was within nine points on three occasions early in the second half before Iowa went on an 18-8 run to lead 69-50 with 6:43 to play.

Freshman E.J. Liddell led Ohio State with a season-high 17 points. Duane Washington Jr., had 15 points. C.J. Walker had 11. Kaleb Wesson had 10 points before fouling out.

FREDRICK OUT

Iowa redshirt freshman guard CJ Fredrick missed his second consecutive game because of a right ankle injury.

Fredrick, who has 22 starts this season, is averaging 10.7 points per game and is second on the team with 42 3-pointers. He missed two games earlier this season with a stress reaction in his left foot.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes, who had won five of their last six games, lost a little momentum heading into Sunday’s game with Big Ten leader Maryland.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes extended their home winning streak to 12 games and stayed among the top teams in the league standings.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Ohio State: The Buckeyes moved into the poll this week after a four-week absence. This loss could drop them out of the rankings.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes are off until next week, so they should maintain their position, if not improve a spot or two.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes play at home against Maryland on Sunday.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes play at Michigan State next Tuesday.