Gardner-Webb steamrolls Johnson & Wales 102-55

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — David Efianayi hit three 3-pointers and scored 18 points and Jose Perez finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals to propel Gardner-Webb to a 102-55 victory over Division III-member Johnson & Wales (NC) on Saturday.

Efianayi sank 7 of 12 shots from the floor to help the Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-5) win their fourth straight game. Gardner-Webb, which topped the century mark for a second straight game, is averaging 93-plus points during the win streak. The Bulldogs outrebounded Johnson & Wales 48-30 and improved to 5-1 when they win the battle of the boards. Nate Johnson pitched in with 13 points and four assists.

Majerle Poole paced the Wildcats with 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting from 3-point range. Robert Hobson scored 11 with five assists.

Gardner-Webb shot 45 percent from the floor in the first half and took a 46-19 lead into intermission. The Bulldogs shot even better in the second half, making 23 of 36 shots (64 percent). The Wildcats sank just 18 of 58 shots (31 percent) for the game and missed 24 of 36 from distance.