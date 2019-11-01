Gardner-Webb opens 2019-20 season against Furman

Furman (0-0) vs. Gardner-Webb (0-0)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Furman Paladins. Furman went 25-8 last year and finished third in the SoCon, while Gardner-Webb ended up 23-12 and finished third in the Big South.

PREVIOUSLY: Furman scored 88 points and snuck away with the victory over Gardner-Webb when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman went 8-2 against non-conference schools last season. In those 10 games, the Paladins gave up only 67 points per game while scoring 75.8 per outing. Gardner-Webb went 6-6 in non-conference play, averaging 76.1 points and allowing 74.6 per game in the process.