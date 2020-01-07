Gardner-Webb looks for home win vs Radford

Radford (6-7, 1-0) vs. Gardner-Webb (5-9, 1-1)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb looks for its fifth straight win over Radford at Paul Porter Arena. The last victory for the Highlanders at Gardner-Webb was a 52-51 win on Jan. 19, 2013.

LEADING THE WAY: Gardner-Webb’s Jose Perez has averaged 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while Eric Jamison Jr. has put up 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Highlanders, Carlik Jones has averaged 18.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists while Devine Eke has put up 7.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jones has accounted for 46 percent of all Radford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Highlanders are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 6-2 when they exceed 63 points. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-7 when allowing 71 or more points and 5-2 when holding opponents below 71.

COLD SPELL: Radford has lost its last three road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 75.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big South teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 10.9 times per game this season.