Gardner-Webb looks for home win vs CSU

Charleston Southern (10-9, 4-3) vs. Gardner-Webb (7-11, 3-3)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb looks for its sixth straight win over Charleston Southern at Paul Porter Arena. The last victory for the Buccaneers at Gardner-Webb was a 78-76 win on Jan. 22, 2014.

SAVVY SENIORS: Gardner-Webb’s Jose Perez, Eric Jamison Jr. and Jaheam Cornwall have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Runnin’ Bulldogs points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Runnin’ Bulldogs have scored 75 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 63.6 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Charleston Southern field goals over the last three games. Fleming has 30 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Gardner-Webb is 0-8 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 7-3 when it scores at least 65.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Buccaneers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Gardner-Webb has an assist on 51 of 87 field goals (58.6 percent) across its past three outings while Charleston Southern has assists on 52 of 87 field goals (59.8 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Gardner-Webb has held opposing teams to only 42.1 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big South teams. Against conference opponents, the Runnin’ Bulldogs have held opposing shooters to 41.8 percent.