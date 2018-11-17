Gardner-Webb gets 1st win, blasts Savannah State, 97-77

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Jose Perez and David Efianayi combined to score 43 points and Gardner-Webb burst into the win column with a convincing 97-77 win over Savannah State on Friday night.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs opened the season with four straight road games, dropping the first three at VCU, No. 15 Virginia Tech and in overtime at Furman Tuesday. They have a week off before their home opener against Eastern Michigan.

Gardner-Webb committed 49 turnovers in its first two losses, but handled the ball better in the loss to Furman. Against Savannah State it committed just 13, same as the Tigers.

The Bulldogs shot 54.5 percent from the field, knocking down 36 of 66 shots, including 10 of 29 from distance. Perez scored 23 points and Efianayi, a two-time All-Big South selection, hit 4 of 8 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points. Eric Jamison Jr. finished with 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Jaquan Dotson and Zach Sellers each had 19 points for Savannah State (2-3).