Gant leads Louisiana-Lafayette past Georgia Southern 87-85

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Jakeenan Gant scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette edged Georgia Southern 87-85 on Saturday night.

Gant was 9 of 17 from the field for the Ragin’ Cajuns (11-6, 2-2 Sun Belt). Jerekius Davis added 17 points and Marcus Stroman and P.J. Hardy added 12 points apiece. Stroman had six boards.

Louisiana-Lafayette trailed by six early in the first half but Hardy hit a 3-pointer and Gant dunked to spark a 14-3 run that helped put the Ragin’ Cajuns on top 32-27 with 3:40 left. They led 44-35 at the break.

Davis sank a 3-pointer early in the second half to push it to 60-47 but the Eagles (10-7, 2-2) rallied to take an 80-78 lead with 1:33 to go on a Tookie Brown layup. Stroman and Gant drained four free throws and Stroman hit a layup for an 84-80 Louisiana-Lafayette lead with 28 seconds remaining.

Quan Jackson and Brown scored 21 points apiece for the Eagles. Isaiah Crawley had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com