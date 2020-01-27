Ga. Tech squares off against Morehouse

Morehouse vs. Georgia Tech (9-11)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be taking on the Maroon Tigers of Division II Morehouse. Georgia Tech is coming off a 64-58 win at home over North Carolina State in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

TEAM LEADERS: Michael Devoe has averaged 15.4 points to lead the charge for the Yellow Jackets. Moses Wright has paired with Devoe and is averaging 12.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.DEVOE FROM DISTANCE: Through 20 games, Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe has connected on 40.7 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 71.1 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Tech went 8-5 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Yellow Jackets scored 71.3 points per matchup across those 13 contests.