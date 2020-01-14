Ga. Tech looks for home win vs ND

Notre Dame (10-6, 1-4) vs. Georgia Tech (8-8, 3-3)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech looks for its fifth straight win over Notre Dame at McCamish Pavilion. The last victory for the Fighting Irish at Georgia Tech was a 62-59 win on Jan. 14, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Notre Dame has benefited heavily from its seniors. John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the team’s last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Yellow Jackets have scored 72.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 64.7 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Hubb has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 8-2 when it scores at least 64.

COLD SPELL: Georgia Tech has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 58 points while giving up 78.3.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Notre Dame offense has turned the ball over on 14.3 percent of its possessions, the best mark in Division I. 23.3 percent of all Georgia Tech possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Yellow Jackets are ranked 336th, nationally).