Ga. State plays host to Dartmouth

Dartmouth (5-2) vs. Georgia State (4-3)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State goes up against Dartmouth in a non-conference matchup. Georgia State won at home over Charlotte 81-78 in overtime on Wednesday, while Dartmouth fell 76-69 at Bowling Green on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Dartmouth’s Chris Knight, Ian Sistare and James Foye have combined to account for 39 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 39 percent of all Big Green points over the last five games.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: Kane Williams has connected on 46.2 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Dartmouth’s Aaryn Rai has attempted 14 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 5 for 9 over his last three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Big Green have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. Georgia State has an assist on 47 of 89 field goals (52.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Dartmouth has assists on 53 of 94 field goals (56.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State is rated second among Sun Belt teams with an average of 80.4 points per game.