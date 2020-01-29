Ga. State looks to sweep S. Alabama

South Alabama (12-10, 5-6) vs. Georgia State (14-7, 7-3)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State goes for the season sweep over South Alabama after winning the previous matchup in Mobile. The teams last went at it on Jan. 16, when South Alabama made just two 3-pointers on six attempts while the Panthers hit 15 of 35 from deep en route to a 72-63 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Josh Ajayi is averaging 15.9 points and eight rebounds to lead the charge for the Jaguars. Chad Lott is also a key contributor, putting up 13.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by Kane Williams, who is averaging 13.2 points, four rebounds and 4.5 assists.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Panthers have given up just 69.9 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 76.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 38.4 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: South Alabama is 8-0 when it limits opponents to 68 or fewer points, and 4-10 when opposing teams exceed 68 points. Georgia State is 9-0 when holding opponents to 69 points or fewer, and 5-7 whenever teams score more than 69 on the Panthers.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Panthers are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 69 points or fewer and 5-7 when opponents exceed 69 points. The Jaguars are 8-0 when they hold opponents to 68 points or fewer and 4-10 when opponents exceed 68 points.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Georgia State offense has averaged 74.1 possessions per game this season, ranking the Panthers 25th nationally. South Alabama has not been as uptempo as the Panthers and is averaging only 66.6 possessions per game (ranked 308th).