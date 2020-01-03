Ga. State looks to extend streak vs CCU

Georgia State (10-4, 3-0) vs. Coastal Carolina (8-6, 1-2)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State looks for its ninth straight conference win against Coastal Carolina. Georgia State’s last Sun Belt loss came against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 95-82 on Feb. 23, 2019. Coastal Carolina lost 70-67 loss at home to Georgia Southern in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The play-making DeVante’ Jones has put up 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists to lead the way for the Chanticleers. Tommy Burton has paired with Jones and is accounting for 10.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Panthers are led by Kane Williams, who is averaging 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Panthers have allowed just 68.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 76.3 per game they allowed over nine non-conference games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Jones has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last five games. Jones has accounted for 27 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Coastal Carolina is 0-6 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 8-0 when it scores at least 75.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina has an assist on 43 of 79 field goals (54.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while Georgia State has assists on 49 of 83 field goals (59 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State and Coastal Carolina are the class of the Sun Belt when it comes to scoring. The Panthers are ranked second in the conference with 79.4 points per game while the Chanticleers are first with 80.9 per game.