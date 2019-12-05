Ga. Southern takes on Carver College

Carver College vs. Georgia Southern (5-3)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Southern Eagles will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. Georgia Southern is coming off a 72-57 win over Florida Gulf Coast in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Ike Smith has averaged 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Eagles, while Elijah McCadden has recorded 15.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.TERRIFIC TERRENCE: Terrence Boykin has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST MEETING: Georgia Southern put up 139 and came away with an 88-point win over Carver College when these two teams faced off last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern went 6-5 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Eagles scored 81.3 points per matchup across those 11 contests.