Ga. Southern looks for home win vs S. Alabama

South Alabama (12-11, 5-7) vs. Georgia Southern (13-9, 7-4)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern looks for its fourth straight win over South Alabama at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The last victory for the Jaguars at Georgia Southern was a 64-58 win on Jan. 7, 2016.

.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Eagles have given up only 67.6 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 76.6 per game they allowed in non-conference play.SOLID SMITH: Ike Smith has connected on 33.3 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 65.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: South Alabama is 8-0 when it limits opponents to 68 or fewer points, and 4-11 when opposing teams exceed 68 points. Georgia Southern is 9-0 when holding opponents to 70 points or fewer, and 4-9 whenever teams score more than 70 on the Eagles.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Jaguars. Georgia Southern has an assist on 36 of 78 field goals (46.2 percent) across its previous three contests while South Alabama has assists on 25 of 69 field goals (36.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern has made 8.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among Sun Belt teams.