Furman plays Loyola-Chicago

Loyola of Chicago (1-0) vs. Furman (1-0)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago and Furman both look to put winning streaks together . Loyola of Chicago blew out UC Davis by 34 at home in its last outing. Furman is coming off a 70-63 win on the road over Gardner-Webb in its most recent game.

PREVIOUSLY: Furman snuck away with a 60-58 victory over Loyola-Chicago when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola of Chicago went 6-7 against non-conference schools last season. In those 13 games, the Ramblers gave up 62.5 points per game while scoring 66.8 per contest. Furman went 8-2 in non-conference play, averaging 75.8 points and giving up 67 per game in the process.