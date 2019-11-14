Furman looks to remain perfect

Southern Wesleyan vs. Furman (3-0)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Furman Paladins will be taking on the Warriors of NAIA member Southern Wesleyan. Furman is coming off a 91-47 win on the road against Charleston Southern in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Furman’s Clay Mounce, Jalen Slawson and Mike Bothwell have combined to account for 45 percent of all Paladins scoring this season.MIGHTY MOUNCE: Through three games, Furman’s Clay Mounce has connected on 56.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 63.6 percent from the free throw line this season.

LAST TIME: Furman earned a 17-point win over Southern Wesleyan when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman went 8-2 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Paladins scored 75.8 points per matchup across those 10 contests.