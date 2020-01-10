Furman looks to extend streak vs UNCG

UNC Greensboro (12-5, 2-2) vs. Furman (14-3, 4-0)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks for its fifth straight conference win against UNC Greensboro. Furman’s last SoCon loss came against the UNC Greensboro Spartans 66-62 on March 10, 2019. UNC Greensboro fell short in a 64-57 game at home to East Tennessee State in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Furman’s Jordan Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 62 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.

SOCON IMPROVEMENT: The Spartans have scored 64.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 65.9 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Isaiah Miller has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: UNC Greensboro is 0-5 when it allows at least 64 points and 12-0 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: UNC Greensboro has held opposing teams to 58.3 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.