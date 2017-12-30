Furman hits 16 3s in 87-57 win over VMI (Dec 30, 2017)

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) Jordan Lyons scored 17 points with five 3s, John Davis III added 15 points, and Furman made 16 3-pointers and used a 43-3 run to beat VMI 87-57 in Saturday’s Southern Conference opener.

Daniel Fowler scored 13 with three 3s for the Paladins, 10-4), who shot 52 percent from 3 (16 of 31) and 51 percent (31 of 61) overall to the Keydets’ 32 percent (18 of 57). The Paladin’s 16 3s are tied for the third most in school history.

Fowler’s 3 amid a 39-3 run that extended into the second half put the Paladins up for good, 16-15, and Furman scored 29 straight while VMI went scoreless for nearly 7 1/2 minutes. The Paladins made 7 of 12 3s and led 41-18 at halftime.

Fowler, who became the 43rd Paladin to reach 1,000 career points, capped the run with a layup early in the second half and Furman led by 36 points on Matt Rafferty’s 3-pointer with 8:53 to play.

Bubba Parham scored a career-high five 3-pointers and 21 points to lead VMI (5-7). Austin Vereen added 12 points.