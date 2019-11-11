Furman faces CSU

Furman (2-0) vs. Charleston Southern (1-1)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces Furman in an early season matchup. Furman blew out Loyola of Chicago by 24 at home in its last outing. Charleston Southern lost 63-49 on the road to NC A&T in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Dontrell Shuler is putting up 18 points and 4.5 assists to lead the way for the Buccaneers. Complementing Shuler is Ty Jones, who is putting up 13 points and eight rebounds per game. The Paladins have been led by Clay Mounce, who is averaging 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals.MIGHTY MOUNCE: Mounce has connected on 55.6 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Charleston Southern has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big South teams. The Buccaneers have averaged 24.5 free throws per game this season.