Furman, ETSU put streaks on line

Furman (22-5, 12-2) vs. East Tennessee State (23-4, 12-2)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks for its eighth straight conference win against East Tennessee State. Furman’s last SoCon loss came against the Wofford Terriers 66-52 on Jan. 17. East Tennessee State is coming off a 72-67 win on the road against VMI in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Furman’s Jordan Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 65 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.LIKEABLE LYONS: Lyons has connected on 34.7 percent of the 202 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Furman has won its last three road games, scoring 82 points, while allowing 66 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Paladins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State has an assist on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) across its past three matchups while Furman has assists on 47 of 77 field goals (61 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State attempts more free throws per game than any other SoCon team. The Buccaneers have averaged 21.9 foul shots per game this season, including 24.4 per game over their five-game winning streak.