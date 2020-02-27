Funk with 22, Wilson with 20 lead Army past Holy Cross 67-61

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Tommy Funk scored 22 points and Matt Wilson added 20 as Army topped Holy Cross 67-61 on Wednesday night.

Alex King had 10 points for Army (15-13, 10-7 Patriot League), which has won four straight at home. Josh Caldwell added nine rebounds.

Joe Pridgen had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Crusaders (3-27, 2-15), who have lost 10 in a row. Austin Butler added 17 points and eight rebounds. Ryan Wade had 10 points.

Article continues below ...

The Black Knights improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders this season. Army defeated Holy Cross 79-67 on Jan. 16.

Army finishes out the regular season at Colgate on Saturday. Holy Cross finishes out the regular season against American at home on Saturday.